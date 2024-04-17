FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,408,100 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 11,290,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104,081.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, overdrafts, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as trading of CFDs, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.