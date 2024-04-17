Imprint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $73,833,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,583,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

