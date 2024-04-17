Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Up 2.9%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.75. 90,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 515,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

STGW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Stagwell’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

