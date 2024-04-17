WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.12 and last traded at $48.58. Approximately 92,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 375,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

