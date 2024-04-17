SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2024

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAGet Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 98,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 335,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile



SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

