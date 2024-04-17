Analyzing LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP) & Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LuxUrban Hotels and Hyatt Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyatt Hotels 0 10 6 0 2.38

Hyatt Hotels has a consensus target price of $140.53, indicating a potential downside of 6.13%. Given Hyatt Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyatt Hotels is more favorable than LuxUrban Hotels.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

71.0% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Hyatt Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $98.83 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyatt Hotels $6.67 billion 2.27 $220.00 million $2.04 73.39

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Hyatt Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels N/A N/A N/A Hyatt Hotels 3.30% 7.59% 2.19%

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats LuxUrban Hotels on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt vacation Club, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Studios, UrCove, Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels, Dream Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotel & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brand name. The company offers short-term vacation rental platform, Homes & Hideaways by World of Hyatt, that features direct booking for short-term private home rentals in the United States. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. It also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program, which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.