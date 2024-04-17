CarMax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

