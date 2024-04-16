Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,000 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. 480,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on OLN

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.