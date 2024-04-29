NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 265,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 341,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NerdWallet Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 1.39.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $101,953.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,350,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,979,910.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NerdWallet by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

