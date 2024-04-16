Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.78 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.94 and a 200 day moving average of $186.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.