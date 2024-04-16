Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after purchasing an additional 319,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in American International Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,379,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

American International Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:AIG traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.52. 2,850,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,645. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

