Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HNHPF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 104,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,102. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hon Hai Precision Industry
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.