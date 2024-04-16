Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HNHPF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 104,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,102. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

