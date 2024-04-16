Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,769,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 2,574,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 989.0 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance
Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $9.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
