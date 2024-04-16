Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Expands By 9.2%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.5 days.
Intertek Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSF remained flat at $59.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $64.70.
About Intertek Group
