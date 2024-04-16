Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Expands By 9.2%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSF remained flat at $59.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

