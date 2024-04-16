Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 389,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 209,356 shares.The stock last traded at $22.77 and had previously closed at $22.76.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1142 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
