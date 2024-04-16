Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 389,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 209,356 shares.The stock last traded at $22.77 and had previously closed at $22.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1142 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 374,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

