Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 1,561,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,360,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. UBS Group started coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 953.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,031 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,931,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,874,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,270,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

