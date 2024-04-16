Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Drops By 8.4%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 667.0 days.
Givaudan Price Performance
GVDBF stock remained flat at $4,183.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,321.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,888.24. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $2,962.53 and a 52 week high of $4,565.00.
Givaudan Company Profile
