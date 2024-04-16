Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 6,185 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,710,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000.

NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 116,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,401. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

