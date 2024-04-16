Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 764,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

