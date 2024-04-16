BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 392,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLFS
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioLife Solutions
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.