Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 49,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 776,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $74,670.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $74,670.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $54,916.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 208,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,359 shares of company stock worth $351,931 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 62.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $10,664,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after buying an additional 291,156 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

