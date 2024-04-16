CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.1%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.14 and last traded at $58.07. Approximately 375,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,842,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,410 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,677 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

