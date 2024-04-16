UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 1.3%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.22. 1,871,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,000,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

UiPath Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

