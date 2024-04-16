AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Up 14.6% in March

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 125,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AVROBIO Price Performance

AVRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 98,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AVROBIO by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

