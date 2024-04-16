Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.75 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday.

Snap One Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Snap One by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Snap One by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap One by 1,447.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,658. Snap One has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap One

)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

