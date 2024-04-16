iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.40. 479,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,612. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.