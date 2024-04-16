Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 8,554 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,327,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,333,582. The company has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

