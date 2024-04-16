Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 252.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Tuesday.

Skillsoft Trading Down 38.3 %

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Skillsoft stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 182,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Skillsoft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,872,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 118,588 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skillsoft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 563,067 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skillsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skillsoft by 7.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

