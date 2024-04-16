Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires Shares of 4,804 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto
In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Veralto Stock Performance
VLTO traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,743. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37.
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veralto Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Veralto Company Profile
Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.
