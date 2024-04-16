WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

WEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

NYSE:WEX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.62. The stock had a trading volume of 80,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, analysts expect that WEX will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

