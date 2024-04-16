Independent Family Office LLC Sells 896 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independent Family Office LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.22. 20,613,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,183,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

