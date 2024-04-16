Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,360,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

ATEC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 342,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Bakst bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Bakst bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $157,272.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 305,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,745 over the last three months. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

