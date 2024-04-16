Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Expands By 10.0%

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. 121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 6.47% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

