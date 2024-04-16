Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Astrotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astrotech by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Astrotech by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 515.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

