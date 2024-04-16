Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Expands By 7.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,360,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 51,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

AUR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,429,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,364. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.91. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

