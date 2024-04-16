Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 313,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATXI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 358,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,704. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.28.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.
