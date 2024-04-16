Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 313,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 358,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,704. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.28.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

About Avenue Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

Featured Articles

