SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,348,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 3,455,998 shares.The stock last traded at $47.07 and had previously closed at $47.31.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

