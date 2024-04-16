PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.83 and last traded at $63.64. 2,356,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,738,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Enzi Wealth bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

