American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
American Rebel Stock Up 31.6 %
AREBW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,226. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
