American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

American Rebel Stock Up 31.6 %

AREBW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,226. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get American Rebel alerts:

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.