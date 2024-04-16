Analysts’ New Coverage for April 16th (AACG, AAME, ADI, ADXS, AKTX, ALAB, ALGM, AMAT, AMD, ANAB)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 16th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of. Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM). They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB). They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM). They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA). They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO). They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO). Redburn Atlantic issued a neutral rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS). They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT). They issued a hold rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock.

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB). They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG). They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI). They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $1,160.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI). They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

