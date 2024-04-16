enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.04. 267,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,292,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $761.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EU. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in enCore Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 541,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in enCore Energy by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 513,099 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in enCore Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,298,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 364,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

