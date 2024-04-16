Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 825,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 244,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

