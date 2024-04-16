United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.32

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 106600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $549.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 183,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

