Insider Buying: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Purchases 27,200 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,376.00.

Nolan Allan Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE SSL traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.28. 396,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,511. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.36 and a 1-year high of C$8.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.0946201 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SSL. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

