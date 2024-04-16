Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULV. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 106,212 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.