Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $29.67. Approximately 903,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,717,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Affirm by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

