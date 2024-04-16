Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Up 1.8%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.69. 510,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,849,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,039 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Coty by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,707,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after buying an additional 385,290 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Coty by 76.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 323,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 140,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,950,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,276,000 after buying an additional 611,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

