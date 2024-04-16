Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $63.88. Approximately 134,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 831,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HCC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,734,000 after buying an additional 63,814 shares during the period. KGH Ltd lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,297,000 after buying an additional 260,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

