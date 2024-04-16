Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Price Up 2%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 77,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 254,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
The company has a market cap of $944.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 109,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
