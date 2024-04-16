Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Price Up 2%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 77,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 254,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $944.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 16,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $200,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,478,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,747,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 16,167 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $162,155.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,491.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 16,707 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $200,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,478,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,747,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,874 shares of company stock worth $1,525,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 109,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

