FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
FAT Brands Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of FATBB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $8.96.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of FAT Brands
About FAT Brands
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FAT Brands
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.