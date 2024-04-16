FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

FAT Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FATBB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

About FAT Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FAT Brands by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

